Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine are engaged. A rep has confirmed the news.

Ross and Iovine began dating in early 2013, not long after she filed for divorce from Rupert Sanders. They’ve since stepped out together at a number of events, as Gossip Cop has reported, such as the Grammys last year, and the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year. Neither has mentioned the engagement on social media, though Iovine doesn’t have personal accounts.

Like Ross, this will be Iovine’s second marriage. He was previously wed to Vicki Iovine, with whom he has four children. Iovine is best known as the co-founder of Interscope. He also had a prime television gig for a few years as an “American Idol” mentor. Iovine joined Apple last year after the company bought Beats Electronics, which he helped found with Dr. Dre, and has since become involved with Apple Music.

Ross’ first marriage to Sanders infamously ended after his affair with Kristen Stewart became public. The now-exes initially reconciled after the cheating scandal, before ultimately going their separate ways, with the divorce becoming final last summer. They share two children together.

Interestingly, Ross and Iovine’s plan to wed comes almost exactly one year after a Harper’s Bazaar UK interview in which she spoke about moving on from the scandal, and forgiving both Sanders and Stewart. The engagement was first reported by Us Weekly.