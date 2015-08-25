Lily-Rose Depp is making a statement about sexuality.

The 16-year-old model daughter of Johnny Depp and Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis is featured in a campaign called The Self Evident Truths Project, which aims to photograph 10,000 people in the U.S. that identify as "anything other than 100% straight." On Sunday, the project's creator, artist iO Tillett Wright, Instagrammed this picture with Lily Rose.

"I'm so proud of my baby girl @lilyrose_depp," Wright wrote. "She decided she wanted to be in @selfevidentproject because she falls somewhere on the vast spectrum, and I couldn't be happier to welcome her to the family. She's a tiny gem of a good human. #prouduncle #weareyou."

The photogenic teenager also posed with two friends, wearing a tee-shirt bearing the slogan, "We Are You."

"These sweet teen dreams joined the Self Evident Project family over the weekend," the campaign's Instagram shared on Monday. "The entire point of this project is to help young people feel good being true to themselves, so to us, this is the ultimate win! They are numbers 9,559 - 9,661. We're getting close!"

Lily-Rose has been making a name for herself this year, especially after her stunning appearance at Chanel's 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection show in March. Last month, she landed her very own Chanel campaign, modeling the fashion house's Pearl eyewear collection.

