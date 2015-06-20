Lily Allen says she was injured in a gas explosion on Saturday. The singer took to Instagram to reveal the incident, and to warn others to be careful when dealing with gas grills.

“I was in a gas explosion in my caravan today and I have minor burns and synged [sic] my eyelashes considerably. It was absolutely terrifying and I wouldn’t want anyone to go through anything similar,” she wrote. “Please be SO careful using gas stoves at anytime but especially during festival season when ones reaction times may be a little off.”

Allen added, “Feeling very grateful to be alive. Happy camping.” The post was accompanied by a photo of the star’s closed eyes. While she was ostensibly trying to show her singed lashes, it was hard to see due to the grainy quality of the snapshot.

Not surprisingly, commenters were full of well-wishes for Allen, who, really, is quite lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured. Prior to the mishap, Allen had posted photos showing her set-up at Glastonbury. It’s not known if anyone else was there at the time of the incident. Allen has two young daughters with husband Sam Cooper.