NEW YORK (AP) -- A handwritten copy of an 1864 Abraham Lincoln speech is on the auction block in New York City.

The speech was delivered at the White House after Lincoln was re-elected. The U.S. was in the midst of an unpopular Civil War that both he and his opponents believed might cost him his job.

It is being offered Thursday, on the bicentennial of Lincoln's birth. Christie's estimates it will sell for between $3 million and $4 million.

The four-page manuscript remained in the family's hands until 1916.

Lincoln's son, Robert Todd Lincoln, presented the manuscript to New York Rep. John A. Dwight as a "thank you." Dwight helped secure funding for the construction of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

