Lindsay Lohan’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News Channel for comments made on “The Sean Hannity Show” that alleged she and her mom Dina did cocaine together was thrown out by a New York judge on Friday.

As Gossip Cop reported, during a February 2014 show, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity and commentator Michelle Fields talked about Lohan and her mother doing cocaine together. In the show, taped two days after Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a drug overdose, Hannity and Fields speculated about which other celebrities could succumb to addiction. Fields said, “Lindsay Lohan’s mom is doing cocaine with her.”

The two Lohans filed a lawsuit against Fox News Channel nearly a year after the episode aired, asserting that the allegations were “totally irresponsible” and called the comments “malicious innuendo” that “smeared” them. But the judge in the case disagreed, and declared on Friday, “Truth is a defense.”

As Gossip Cop previously noted, a phone call recording in which Lohan frantically called her father to inform him that “mom’s on cocaine” was leaked earlier this year. It’s unclear if the phone call was used as evidence, but either way, the Lohans defamation suit has been thrown out.

Lohan has previously sued Pitbull for defamation, claiming the rapper used slanderous lyrics about her in his song “Give Me Everything.” The actress also filed a $100 million defamation suit against E-Trade in 2010 for a commercial featuring a baby named “Lindsay” who was referred to as a “milkaholic.”