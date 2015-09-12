Lindsay Lohan posted a bizarre incoherent rant late Saturday night in which she called Michael Jackson her “real only private friend,” asked Allah to “please let me be forgiven,” took issue with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and expressed a number of non sequiturs including, “we don’t have @peta commercials” in the U.S., and “The most beautiful life comes cheap.” The actress gave no indication what prompted her post on Instagram, which elicited many comments from fans who, for the most part, voiced concern for her.

It’s often difficult to follow but Lohan wrote, “they always come back. I love you NYC they always come back. I love you NYC #godblesstheworld #michaeljackson #rip miss you as my real only private friend. For you: god, for all hurts and wrongs, please let me forgive, Allah please let me be forgiven, and all forgive themselves. Please and thank you. Someone I was with the night before several towers fell, it felt like not a curse, but more like a spell.”

She continued, at times unintelligibly, “What we think in America is not always clear, we don’t have @peta commercials / you just kill deer….with this being said, I’m a girl with a reputation mislead… Like a diamond in the rough, you, now, for 25 years have seen me on TV and screen.. So i am programmed to stand tough. Black or white – in life, rather than love we create a fight of an ideal situation of an unexceptional, yet unacceptable future that @TMZ @Eonline @HarveylevinTMZ & #harveyweinstein …couldn’t and wouldn’t even care to describe any thought of the people we forget to help when a franchise film comes out.”

Lohan ended by saying, “If money means more than freedom – than stay in California. If helping others is a passion, talk to angelina jolie… If you want to be a brilliant actress, work with Meryl Streep …at the end of the day- republican or democrats — BE HERE NOW @oprah and live with integrity. Or go to sleep. The most beautiful life comes cheap. Stop fighting and using artists for distractions. It’s boring… #UnitedNations.”

While some fans defended Lohan, most commenters wrote messages that read, “she’s officially gone craycray,” “This makes absolutely no sense,” “I’m praying for u,” and “This incoherent, rambling post looks like a cry for help. Please get help LL.”

Though it is unclear whether or not Lohan is under the influence of anything, one Instagram user with the handle ck.d4 responded to some of the actress’ fans, “Those of you pretending that this is ‘normal’ or ‘artistic’ are worse than ‘haters’ because you enable her drug abuse. This is so sad and you idiots are trivializing addiction by pretending this is some deep commentary on society when she’s obviously high as balls. You folks are the lowest common denominator.”