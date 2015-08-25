Lindsay Lohan had some pricey jewelry stolen from her while attending a wedding in Florence on Saturday, a friend of the actress exclusively tells Gossip Cop. It’s unclear exactly how or when it was taken, but we’ve reached out to Lohan as well as her rep for more details.

The actress, who now makes her home in England, was in Italy for the wedding of her mega-rich entrepreneur pal Justin to Latvian model Lana Zakocela. While the jewelry theft didn’t made headlines (yet), some outlets and even Instagram commenters called out Lohan for inadvertently trying to outshine the bride by wearing an off-white dress and bejeweled headpiece to the wedding.

Though the wedding called for black tie and evening gowns, Lohan wore a floor-length ivory dress with a high slit. A photo of herself that she posted to Instagram of her outfit (see below) elicited such responses as “who did you marry lindsay?” and similar remarks about one is not supposed to wear white to a wedding.

In the past, it was Lohan who had allegedly swiped jewelry. Much of her initial legal problems stemmed from grabbing a $2,500 necklace from the Venice, California jewelery store Kamofie & Co. in January 2011.

Gossip Cop will update as soon as we learn more about the jewelry that was stolen from Lohan while attending her friend’s wedding in Florence.