Lindsay Lohan is under fire for using the N-word on social media before deleting it. The actress included the explosive phrase in a post about seeing Kanye West perform in Paris on Tuesday, then deleted it when fans began to question her judgment.

While in France for Fashion Week, Lohan has spent time with Kris Jenner. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of West on stage at a show there, with the caption: “#kanye&kimAlldayn*gga$ fun show #PFW #goodpeople=goodlife all from good moms!!!!!! @dinalohan @krisjenner.” Her accompanying tweet also used the hashtag, “#kanye&kimAlldayn*gga$,” although without the asterisk.

Lohan’s fans immediately took her to task, and she seems to have realized her mistake, quickly erasing the tweet and editing the “n*gga$” out of her Instagram post. But the damage was done.

“She deleted the N word so fast…. Wow!!” wrote one commenter. Another fan said, “You said the N word?!? Wow I seen your original post and so did thousands others.” Others didn’t consider it as big a deal. “Calm down,” noted one person, before going on to observe somewhat illogically, “She didn’t even say it. She edited it out.” Another individual asked, “WHY did you change what you wrote?” What do you think about Lohan’s original post?

