Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards slammed Brandi Glanville on Wednesday, hours after Glanville claimed her exit from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was her own choice.

As Gossip Cop reported, Glanville confirmed her departure days after it was reported she was being fired from the show due to “eccentric” behavior and repeated clashes with cast members. On Sunday Glanville took to Twitter to hit back at the “diva” allegations, but announced on Wednesday that she indeed won’t return for the Bravo series’ upcoming sixth season. The reality star downplayed her leaving, however, saying it was after her own “careful deliberation” that she “decided” to not come back.

Not surprisingly, Vanderpump and Richards see things quite differently. Asked by paparazzi about Glanville essentially claiming she quit, Richards shot back, “Truth cannon my ass!” Vanderpump then said that it was a “crock of poo.”

“I do wish her well, but it’s a crock of poo,” she continued. Vanderpump insisted, though, that her own issues with Glanville had “nothing to do” with the apparent ouster. She even admitted, “I wish I had that power!” Richards added that she wishes Glanville the “best.” The group fought with Kim Richards at the “Real Housewives” reunion earlier this year. Richards is also not expected back.

