ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- For more than two decades, the National Institute of Flamenco has celebrated the passionate Spanish dance with a world-renowned festival in New Mexico.

The Festival Flamenco Internacional de Alburquerque has lured a worldwide audience intent on seeing the art form's top professionals and their signature foot-stomping, hand-clapping moves accompanied by vibrant guitar, singing and colorful, frilly dresses.

Yet to the chagrin of organizers, the famous festival is being put hold this year, the latest victim of the shaky economy.

"Everybody is really so sad to see that this is happening. The festival is one of the oldest flamenco festivals in the world, and it has become such a tradition for artists in Spain," said Eva Encinias Sandoval, the institute's director.

The recent economic meltdown isn't solely to blame, Encinias Sandoval said. Over the last several years, the rising cost of creating the festival has built up debt. Though fundraising has helped defray costs in the past, the $500,000 festival price tag would put a strain on the organization and Encinias Sandoval's family can no longer bear the financial burden.

"The festival has been a very costly event. We bring in the top artists from Spain and they come at a very high price," she said. Also, she said, students come from around the world and many people are reluctant to spend money for travel.

In past years, the 10-day festival has featured 40 to 50 artists from Spain presenting performances and more than 30 workshops focusing on various disciplines of the dance.

It has also transformed Albuquerque into a hot spot for those who have made flamenco their life's passion. Students and instructors can work one on one with top professionals at the institute and pursue degrees in flamenco at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Yet struggling businesses are now more weary to help with donations and sponsorship, said Marisa Magallanez, the institute's business development officer.

"It makes it a tough climate to fundraise in," she said.

The festival's suspension is also having an impact on people who rely on the event as a way to encourage new students to study the art.

Melani Martinez of Tucson, Ariz., is a former institute student who has attended the festival every year since 1993 and now owns her own dance studio, Flamenco del Pueblo Viejo, with her husband. She said she was encouraging her students to attend this year's festival and was disappointed to hear of the cancellation.

"It's not difficult to keep students, per se, but if they go to the festival and see these amazing, top flamenco artists, they become enamored and want to work toward that professionalism. So it is affecting us," she said, adding that the festival is also a way for artists to network on a business level.

The institute is working to find additional sponsors and plans to jump-start the festival again in 2010, Magallanez said. "It's sad to see it go to rest for a year, but it's a good thing to financially regroup and get financially strong," she said.