Well this doesn't look good.

Lorde sported a swollen, purple eye at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, sparking some concern among her fans.

"One question: what happened to your eye?" Lorde Instagrammed, bringing attention to her painful-looking right eye.

Is the 18-year-old "Royals" singer working a little too hard on her new music?

"I work every night and through the weekend and my body falls apart / I go see a show / watch my good eye open slow," she tweeted.

i work every night and through the weekend and my body falls apart / i go see a show / watch my good eye open slow pic.twitter.com/j4wF8tHphG

— Lorde (@lordemusic) September 16, 2015

She later Instagrammed that her eye is "weeping and screaming" among other health concerns.

"The skin is peeling off my lips and hands these days I very rarely see the sun and my eye is weeping and screaming and it's fashion week and everyone already thinks I'm strange and it's a Kanye show where the freaks are beautiful so why not say f--- it and let's dance with the melodrama?" she wrote.

But despite her possible pink eye, Lorde clearly enjoyed herself front-row at Kanye's star-studded fashion show, where she was seated front-row between Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci and Kourtney Kardashian.

She also found time to flirt with 28-year-old Drake, who called her his "wifey" on Instagram.

Lorde, who previously Instagrammed that she got the "best bear hug from Drizzy," was obviously flattered.

champagne papi got me like ☺️☺️😍 pic.twitter.com/4V96z3Jv5h

— Lorde (@lordemusic) September 16, 2015

Watch the video below to see how Kanye and Kim Kardashian's adorable daughter, 2-year-old North West, stole her dad's entire show at NYFW.