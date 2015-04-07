When Louis C.K. was the boss, Jimmy Fallon wasn't getting work.

The 47-year-old comedian disclosed to "The Tonight Show" host on Tuesday that upon having him audition for "The Dana Carvey Show" -- of which Louis was the head writer -- he refused to hire him. "You came in and you were a young, adorable little boy. I mean he was a grown man, I'm not a creep," Louis explained. "But you were playing the guitar and you had these little troll dolls and you were singing songs about troll dolls. Then you'd turn around and wiggle your ass a little bit, because you were young and you had a tight little ass."

Fallon, bursting into laughter, admitted that he vaguely recalled this audition. "What are you talking about?" he responded.

Louis then drops the bomb that it was him who kept the late-night host from getting the gig. "All the women were like, 'That guy has to be on,'" he recalled. "And me and this guy Dino were like, 'Never him, I will quit.' I think I actually said, 'I will quit the show if you hire that kid!' I was dead against you!"

Fallon had the last laugh as "The Dana Carvey Show" only ran for seven episodes and he went on to star on "Saturday Night Live" and ultimately host "The Tonight Show."

"You had all your hair, you were a young kid, and I was already sweaty and balding and I was depressed, and it was pure jealousy," Louis said of not hiring the TV star. "And I knew it, I was like, 'This is really crap to be doing because this kid is really talented but I don't want to look at him every day because it will make me upset about myself.' So I torpedoed your chances, I mean I really, really went to bat against you. And you didn't get the show."

This story reminds us of when Nicole Kidman admitted to Fallon that he blew his shot with her.

