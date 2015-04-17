Louis C.K. hates Twitter. The comedian and TV star appeared on “Opie and Jim Norton” this week, and he revealed that he stopped tweeting because it was making him feel terrible.

“It didn’t make me feel good. It made me feel bad. So I stopped doing it,” he explained., adding, “Every time I say anything on [Twitter] I wish I hadn’t said it… Any time I tweeted anything I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like the way that came out.’ And then four and a half million people saw it! It was the worst things I ever said, heard and seen by the most people. It’s the worst possible scenario.”

The comedian continued, “Reading it depressed me, and writing it depressed me. I hate it. It is everybody’s worst side. You read stuff that people say, and it’s like, ‘Ugh, why would you say that?'” C.K. added, “It’s too instant… I don’t think the speed helps dialogue. I think it hurts. I think it’s why everything is kind of f----- up and polarized, because people are going too fast, they’re trying to react too quickly.”

Of course, the comedian has always been outspoken about the ills of modern technology. In a 2013 “Conan” appearance, he ranted about the “toxic” effect of cell phones on child development.