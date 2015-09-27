"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Momma Dee was all smiles in her latest photo, despite the fact that it was a mug shot.

The mother of rapper Lil Scrappy was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail on Saturday morning after being arrested and charged for "fraud on inn keeper - nonpayment," according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Momma Dee posted the $250 cash bail and was released shortly after 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The 52-year-old reality star was reportedly celebrating her birthday at a restaurant with friends, but no one wanted to front the allegedly $500 bill, according to TMZ. Momma Dee is claiming that the arrest was all one big misunderstanding.

Momma Dee reportedly told TMZ that she was an invited guest to dinner, not that it was an event specifically in her birthday, and she was in the bathroom when the check came and everyone left. "When she came

back from the bathroom, she says she was bombarded by restaurant managers and cops who claimed she was dining and ditching," TMZ claims. "She says she was willing to pay her part of the check, but would not pay for the others, and that's when she was busted."

