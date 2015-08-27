Congrats are in order for Lucy Liu!

The 46-year-old actress announced on Thursday that she welcomed a baby boy via gestational carrier.

"Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu," the Elementary star, who had not previously reveal that she was expecting a child via surrogate, wrote on a sweet Instagram pic of her looking lovingly at her newborn son. "In ❤!"

Liu's rep confirmed the happy news to ET, adding, "Mom and baby are healthy and happy!"

This is Liu's first child.

