How's this for good Southern hospitality?

Luke Bryan stopped by the Children's Healthcare Center of Atlanta on Friday to lead a sing-a-long. He specifically went in the hopes that he could "lift the spirits of the kids."

The 39-year-old country singer was greeted in the lobby by almost 200 kids who came down from their rooms to to see him, many of whom made signs for his arrival. The Georgia native performed a live acoustic performance of "Play It Again," with his fans singing along to every word.

He spent nearly two hours with kids and parents, who sang with Bryan, asked him questions and snapped photographs together. Those that wanted multiple pics even got a resounding "absolutely" from the singer, and he also signed photos, iPhone cases and a fan's guitar.

Ryan Seacrest FoundationSome of those questions included, "What's your favorite food?" and "What's your favorite song [of yours]?" According to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, who helped put the event together, those answers were pizza and cheeseburgers and "Country Girl Shake It For Me," respectively.

One fan even shared an Instagram of a grinning Bryan with a patient, captioning it, "May not have made it to the concert tomorrow being in the hospital but seeing @lukebryan at Egleston today with Casey was priceless. Thank you!!!"

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation also shared photographs from the big day, captioning the collection, "so many smiles!"

Several kids and parents said they would love to have the "family-oriented guy" back anytime! And who can blame them?