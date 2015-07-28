Luke Bryan's family is finding lightness in tragedy.

The country superstar suffered a devastating blow late last year, when his late sister's husband died suddenly from a suspected heart attack. The loss prompted Bryan to cancel a major appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year show, with Lady Antebellum stepping in to pay tribute to the star's family with a heart-wrenching performance of his hit song "Drink a Beer."

Shortly after, Bryan revealed that he and his wife, Carolyn, had taken the late couple's 13-year-old son -- Bryan's nephew -- in to their home. In an interview with ABC news, Bryan also said that his sister's two older daughters often come to his home to visit.

"You don't want to sound like you love having them so much that you're glad it's the situation," Bryan recently told Billboard. "But we're honored to be doing what we feel was the right thing."

ET was with Bryan at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, where he had his two nieces in tow.

"Everybody's great," Bryan gushed of his family, which also includes two young sons of his own. "My two nieces are here tonight, so they're enjoying the show. My oldest niece, she brought her boyfriend."

The boyfriend in question did get the Uncle Luke seal of approval, but not without a little heckling first.

"You know what, he's actually a good dude," Bryan told ET, adding with a laugh: "When I saw him walking around the red carpet and I'm like, 'Hey, he's wearing my jacket' and I was like, 'Oh boy, you've got to earn that!'"

Bryan also teased a "big" collaboration on his upcoming album, Kill the Lights, which is due out on August 7. Later, an official track list revealed that Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town would be featured on the song "Home Alone Tonight."

"I'm loving where I'm at with this album," he said. "It's got new sounds, stuff that I haven't done, but it's also got some really, really country stuff on it too that kind of solidifies what I'm about and what I love."