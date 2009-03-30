NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC is putting its search for a new prime-time show on hold. It will continue to air Keith Olbermann's talk show twice each weeknight.

With the liberal Olbermann and Rachel Maddow airing in prime time, it caused some jockeying when MSNBC chief executive Phil Griffin said earlier this year he was interested in replacing the Olbermann repeat at 10 p.m. with a live show.

Griffin says now that the repeat is doing so well in the ratings it would take something special to dislodge it.