LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An executive producer of MTV's "The Hills" says the show's crew is preparing to film Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding on Saturday.

Their on-again, off-again relationship has been chronicled by the show.

Producer Adam DiVello says the reality-TV couple weren't on a panel at the William S. Paley Television Festival in Los Angeles because they're preparing for the wedding.

He says it's "a big gigantic event that takes the two of them to pull off."

It won't be the first time Montag and Pratt have attempted to tie the knot on camera. They appeared before a deputy commissioner at a Beverly Hills courthouse last December — but didn't say "I do" — after acknowledging their Nov. 19 marriage ceremony in Mexico was symbolic.