Things might not have worked out with Maci Bookout's baby daddy, but things with her new beau seem to be going well.

"I love my perfect lover, Kyle King!" the "Teen Mom" star tweeted Sunday. Bookout, 19, gave birth to her and then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, 2, in October 2008. The young mom initially moved in with Edwards, but their bitter relationship ran its course and she moved back in with her parents in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Shortly afterwards, Bookout had a sweet surprise: unexpected new love with her old childhood pal King. Did King have any qualms about dating a single mom? "Not at all," Bookout told Us Weekly. "Since he wasn't scared, he put me at ease."

Bookout moved to Nashville to be closer to King, who works as a Coca Coca merchandiser. "He's responsible, fun, and incredibly caring, and he's just a lot more mature than most guys," she gushed to Us.

Sources tell Us the reality star is really "hoping she'll get asked to be on Dancing with the Stars." She's also expressed interest in penning a book on teen pregnancy.

