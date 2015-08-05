Surprise!

Rapper Macklemore dropped two bombshells on his Instagram on Wednesday; one, that his fiancee, Tricia Davis, actually gave birth to their first child together two months ago, and two, a new song he already wrote for his newborn daughter featuring Ed Sheeran.

The 32-year-old Seattle native announced he and Tricia were expecting in January, and reveals that they decided to name their baby girl Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty (Macklemore's real name is Ben Haggerty). Sloane was born on May 29.

"There is nothing like the joy and happiness that comes from bringing a baby into this universe," Macklemore wrote. "She has filled my heart in ways that I never knew were possible. She is the love of my life."

The "Thrift Shop" rapper also gave a link for fans to listen to his new song with his collabroator, Ryan Lewis, called "Growing Up (Sloane's Song)." This marks the first song the duo has released since their GRAMMY award-winning 2012 album, The Heist.

"When you try to escape yourself, life has an interesting way of creating situations that force you to come back. To look at who you are," he mused about the new music, which has guest vocals by Sheeran. "This is why 'Growing Up' felt like the right song to re-emerge with."

Given the title, the tune is obviously inspired by his new role as a dad, with lyrics like, "I just want to be a good dad/Will I be, I have no idea."

In an interview with Complex last month, Macklemore talked about having to grow up once he found out Tricia was pregnant.

"I've gotten back to what makes me happy," he said, also revealing that he briefly relapsed into taking pills and smoking marijuana last year. "Not in the immediate moment, [but] what's going to make me happy in the long run. None of the money, the fame, the attention … none of that ... comes close to the fulfillment and gratitude that I feel showing up to a meeting and being sober today."

