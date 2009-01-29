WASHINGTON (AP) -- Madame Tussauds wax museum is adding Michelle Obama to its collection of famous figures in Washington. Museum officials released pictures of the design process Wednesday and said the full figure will be unveiled in March. Designers will have spent six months on the figure, studying photos and video of the first lady. General Manager Janine DiGioacchino says having an image of Obama is an honor because "as our nation's first African-American first lady, a proud working mom and budding style icon, Mrs. Obama is a role model to women around the corner and around the globe." The figure was designed at Merlin Studios in London and will be placed alongside President Barack Obama's figure in a replica Oval Office.