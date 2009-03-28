LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Madonna toured an impoverished village Sunday in Malawi, the central African nation where officials said she was expected to begin proceedings this week to adopt a young girl.

Madonna, casually dressed with a white fedora, walked through the village of Chinkhota holding the hand of her 12-year-old daughter, Lourdes. Dozens of reporters looked on.

The 50-year-old pop star refused to answer questions about reports that she was in Malawi to adopt a four-year-old girl. She said it was "amazing" to be back in the country where she runs a charity organization and from where she adopted her son David last year.