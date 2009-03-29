LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Madonna appeared in court Monday in the capital of Malawi, where she is expected to adopt a 4-year-old girl as her second child from the southern African nation.

The American pop star was dressed in a black skirt and black high heels and entered the court house in Lilongwe through a back door.

The one adoption case on the court docket lists only the child's name — Chifundo James. The case is expected to be heard in a closed session before Judge Esme Chombo.

A welfare official and another person involved in the case say Madonna hopes to adopt a 4-year-old girl whose mother died soon after her birth. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

Madonna has not commented on the adoption and did not speak to reporters Monday morning.

She adopted her son David, 3, in Malawi last year. Children's advocacy groups have accused her of wielding her immense wealth and influence to circumvent Malawian law requiring an 18- to 24-month assessment period before adoption.

Madonna first traveled to Malawi in 2006 while doing charity work and filming a documentary on the devastating poverty and AIDS crisis here. Her Raising Malawi organization, founded in 2006, raises funds to fight poverty by providing food, shelter, education and health care for children here.

The U.N. estimates that half of the 1 million Malawian children with one or no parents was orphaned by AIDS, and that the virus that causes AIDS has infected 14 percent of adults here.