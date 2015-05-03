Madonna was asked about her makeout with Drake during a “Saturday Night Online” interactive chat, and some are taking her eyebrow-raising comments to be disses against the rapper.

For the “Ask Anything” feature, the music icon read and answered questions submitted by fans. Around two minutes in, Madonna read what she seemed the “million dollar question,” which was whether Drake was a good kisser. The singer responded, “I kissed a girl, and I liked it,” and gave a sly wink. “I kissed a girl, and I liked it,” of course, is the main refrain from Katy Perry’s 2008 breakout song “I Kissed A Girl.” Many are now taking Madonna’s response to be a comment on Drake’s sexuality.

But that’s not all. Later in the nearly 20-minute segment, which was bizarrely filmed in Madonna’s bathroom as she drank wine, ate pizza, and tossed each question paper on the floor behind her after reading it, the superstar was queried on what advice she would give to her younger self, knowing what she knows now. She refilled her wine glass and replied with a straight face, “Don’t kiss Drake, no matter how many times he begs you to.”

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Madonna and Drake’s unexpected smooch at last month’s Coachella lit up the Internet, in part due to the rapper’s seemingly disgusted reaction. He later took to Instagram to clarify, saying, “Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel one hundreed about that forever. Thank you @Madonna.”