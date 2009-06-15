LONDON (AP) -- Elle magazine says London police are investigating allegations that jewelry was stolen after an Elle fashion shoot featuring actress Lindsay Lohan.

London's Metropolitan police confirmed that a necklace and earrings worth around 250,000 pounds ($411,316) were missing from a studio in north London in early June.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made in the case and would not comment on whether Lohan had been interviewed or was even related to the case in any way.

He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with police policy.

The fashion magazine said in a statement Tuesday it had no reason to believe that Lohan was in any way linked to the alleged theft.

Lohan's spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment.

———

AP Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang in Los Angeles contributed to this report.