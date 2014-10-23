"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" matriarch June "Mama June" Shannon is speaking out on a report that claims she is currently in a romantic relationship with a convicted child sex offender.

"I want to make a post trying to clear up the rumors," she wrote Thursday on her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Facebook page. "Remember you can't believe everything you read! Ppl sell stories to the tabloid everyday that r false!"

RELATED: Is TLC Taking Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Going Off the Air?!

Further defending herself, she continues: "It isn't true. I promise my kids r #1 priority over anything else and I would never put them in danger, period, over this or anything else. They r my life. This is my past. I left him 10 yrs ago for it and I wouldn't go back.

Early Thursday, TMZ posted a story alleging that Mama June was dating a man who was recently released from prison and is a registered sex offender in the state of Georgia. The website claimed he was convicted of molesting one of Shannon's own relatives, who was 8 years old at the time of the crime.

RELATED : A Guest Loses a Tooth During 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Wedding

Following the report, TLC issued a statement saying they were "reassessing" the future of Mama June and her family's reality series. "TLC is not currently in production on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," the cable channel told ET. "We are very concerned about this new information and are reassessing the future of the series."

It hasn't been too long since Mama June split from her longtime partner Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, father to Honey Boo Boo. "Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship," the 35-year-old reality star mom said in a statement this past September. "We are taking things day by day, but regardless of what happens, the girls will always be our number one priority. We want to thank y'all for your support."

Do you believe Mama June?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Mama June and Sugar Bear split! Honey Boo Boo's parents 'taking time apart'

Farrah Abraham, Kim Kardashian and more of the most controversial reality-TV stars

June Shannon, Honey Boo Boo's mom, gets makeover at GLAAD Awards