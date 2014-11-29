Mama June Shannon has allegedly broken up with child molester Mark McDaniel, and reportedly wants to get back together with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, the father of her famous daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

As Gossip Cop reported, Shannon and Thompson ended their longtime relationship in September, supposedly because she found out he was allegedly on dating sites and believed he was cheating on her. It later came out, however, that Shannon had rekindled her relationship with McDaniel, a convicted sex offender who had molested her daughter Anna a decade ago. Since getting released from prison earlier this year, Shannon and McDaniel resumed their romance, prompting Thompson to leave her and TLC to cancel “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

As the scandal grew, Thompson returned to living with Shannon for the sake of their daughter. But Shannon now tells TMZ that they are “working on the relationship” as they both want to give it another go. The couple is not officially “back together,” and she acknowledges Thompson was hurt by her decision to go back to McDaniel, and now it will “take a lot of work” to earn Thompson’s trust back.

Shannon, who claims she’s now no longer in contact with McDaniel, says, “I’m human, I made mistakes and done wrong, but no one is perfect.”