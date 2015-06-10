Mama June Shannon’s daughter Anna Cardwell, also known as Chickadee, is suing her for allegedly keeping $300,000 in “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” profits.

As Gossip Cop reported, the TLC series was canceled last year after Shannon was reported to be dating Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender who had molested Cardwell when she was a child. Though Shannon denied the romance, the apparent relationship caused a major rift between mother and daughter. Now their estrangement has a financial component.

Cardwell filed a lawsuit alleging Shannon has held on to $200,000 in earnings that she was supposed to get. Furthermore, the young mother claims her daughter Kaitlyn, 2, is owed $100,000. The dollar figures are based on their $22,500 per “Honey Boo Boo” episode salary, plus profits from related ventures, such as a cookbook. It’s not clear if TLC is named as a co-defendant, but TMZ says Cardwell’s legal papers argue “the network had a duty to protect them, ensuring they’d get what was owed to them.”

Cardwell previously accused Shannon of stiffing her earlier this year, and last December as well. The decision to actually file suit comes just a few weeks after the matriarch herself threatened to sue TLC. As Gossip Cop reported, Shannon has been enraged at the network for not canceling “19 Kids and Counting” as the Duggar family is embroiled in its own molestation scandal, and has accused TLC of being hypocritical. Shannon and the family are pictured above at a 2013 book signing.

