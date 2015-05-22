“Mama June” June Shannon is slamming TLC following the revelation that “19 Kids And Counting” star Josh Duggar molested minor children when he was a teen, including his sisters. The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” matriarch is calling out the network for canceling her family’s show after a molestation scandal of their own, but not yet pulling the plug on the Duggar series.

Shannon tweeted at the network, “Exactly, but I wasn’t dating one and no they r going to not cancel them it’s f----d up.” The reality star is also considering suing if TLC continues to keep “19 Kids And Counting” on the air for what she sees as unfair hypocrisy. Shannon tells TMZ, “I read that the Duggar family said this happening with their son brought them closer to God and each other. So they’re saying it’s okay to have family touch time? Hell no.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” was canceled last October after Shannon reignited a romance with convicted sex offender, Mark McDaniel, who had spent 10 years in prison after molesting her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Shannon has denied she was back with McDaniel, though they were spotted together several times. TLC had cited concerns for the well-being of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and the family’s other kids as a reason for the cancellation.

Duggar is now married with children of his own, in addition to having very young siblings. TELL US: Is it wrong for TLC to not cancel “19 Kids and Counting” after axing “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” for a similar situation?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Josh Duggar was investigated for molesting five girls

Honey Boo Boo drops eight pounds, Mama June says she's proud

Anna Chickadee Caldwell won't let Mama June visit children unsupervised