Sorry, world: There will be no “Mama” June Shannon sex tape. The embattled reality TV star has rejected Vivid Video’s $1 million offer to film a graphic scene with her on-and-off partner Sugar Bear. Shannon has turned down the major payday, explaining that she has too much self-respect to get hardcore on camera.

“I have more respect for myself and my kids and my family,” she tells TMZ. “It ain’t happening, not even for a zillion dollars.” Sugar Bear echoed her sentiments. Gossip Cop will not get into an argument about whether a sex tape would be significantly more embarrassing to tape than 50 percent of what was seen on “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Over the weekend, Vivid reached out to Shannon with an offer that got a lot of attention online. In a letter, the porn company explained, “One of the new genres that has become popular on VividTV and vivid.com, is BBW, which stands for big, beautiful women. We believe you would fit into that category.” Alas, Shannon will keep her bedroom doings private.

The former pageant mom has been in hot water in recent weeks after it became apparent she was spending time with Mark McDaniel, a man who sexually assaulted her then-8-year-old daughter Anna before going to prison.