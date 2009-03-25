LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A restraining order has been issued against a man authorities say tried to break onto the set of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" to meet Shawn Johnson.

Court records show an order was issued against Robert O'Ryan, who was arrested by Los Angeles police on Tuesday. According to documents that accompanied the restraining order application, O'Ryan was stopped by security at CBS Studios, the lot where "Dancing With the Stars" is staged, after he jumped on a fence on Monday afternoon.

Police later searched his car and found a shotgun and handgun — both loaded — as well as duct tape and love letters.

A sworn statement by Johnson's mother, Teri, states that she was told by police that he believed he was meant to have a child with her daughter.

Johnson, 17, is a gold medalist in gymnastics, and one of the celebrity contestants on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

She is "in fear of her life," her parents' attorney wrote in a restraining order application.

The application had sought protection for Johnson's partner, Mark Ballas, but he was not included in the restraining order issued Wednesday.

Her parents requested and were granted the restraining order on Wednesday. A hearing on whether to grant a lengthy restraining order will be held April 14.

O'Ryan, 34, is being held on $35,000 bail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public (a felony). Court records do not indicate whether he has a lawyer.

The records state that he told security guards and police that he packed up all his belongings and traveled to California from Florida in the hopes of being with Johnson.

A report by security guards at CBS Studios states that O'Ryan was carrying an expired concealed weapons permit.

A call placed to an ABC spokeswoman was not returned Wednesday.