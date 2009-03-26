Man charged with stalking gymnast Shawn Johnson
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a man with stalking "Dancing With the Stars" contestant and Olympic gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson.
Authorities charged 34-year-old Robert O'Ryan of Florida on Thursday with one felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
O'Ryan is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail. Prosecutors have asked the amount to be raised to $220,000.
Authorities say O'Ryan was arrested Tuesday after he tried to jump a security fence at a studio where the ABC show is filmed.
Police say they found a loaded shotgun and handgun in his car.
If convicted, O'Ryan could face up to four years in prison.
