CINCINNATI (AP) -- A man who drove a vehicle during an Ohio highway gun battle that killed a member of the rapper T.I.'s entourage has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Forty-one-year-ol d Padron Thomas told a judge he's a "knucklehead" and wishes he could take back what he did. He was sentenced Wednesday on gun charges and unrelated federal drug charges.

He testified in December against his younger brother, who was sentenced to 66 years in prison for shooting Philant Johnson in May 2006 after a T.I. concert in Cincinnati.

Three others were injured in the shooting. The Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper wasn't hurt.

In exchange for his testimony, Thomas received a reduced sentence for his involvement in a drug ring that shipped marijuana from California to Cincinnati.

