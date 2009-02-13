M. Ward, "Hold Time" (Merge)

Thanks to his love of studio reverb, M. Ward sometimes sounds like he's singing through a megaphone — or a rolled-up copy of Irving Berlin sheet music.

The Rudy Vallee bit is only part of what makes Ward's music seem like the product of another era. But what era? As with his last solo effort, the excellent "Post-War," half the fun listening to "Hold Time" is spotting the influences. Ward covers Buddy Holly and Frank Sinatra, quotes William Blake and Pink Floyd, favors Beach Boys harmonies and dwells on death like some metalhead.

With its West Coast folk-pop-rock vibe, nifty guitar work and hefty hooks, "Hold Time" is most reminiscent of "Tusk"-era Fleetwood Mac. M. could stand for Melodious rather than Matt, and Ward's songs shimmer even when he's singing about mortality, such as on "Stars of Leo": "I was born on the first day of December. That means the beginning of the end."

Ward's 11 original tunes all have something to offer, but while a leisurely rendition of the oldie "Oh Lonesome Me" gets off to a promising start, duet partner Lucinda Williams isn't a good match for Ward. Better is the rollicking "To Save Me," which borrows heavily from Brian Wilson, and a makeover of Sinatra's "I'm A Fool To Want You" as an electric guitar instrumental, simply titled here "Outro," is inspired.

"Hold Time" offers an engaging musical stew. All that's missing is the USC Marching Band.

CHECK IT OUT: In "Blake's View," Ward sings optimistically about the hereafter to backing from his acoustic guitar and a churchy organ. Crank it up Sunday morning.