While Jennifer Lopez is settling into being single, her ex-husband Marc Anthony is giving marriage another go.

The 46-year-old singer is reportedly engaged to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Shannon de Lima, according to Us Weekly's source. Anthony started dating the model in 2012 and reportedly proposed to her all the way back in March.

According to the magazine's source, the couple are scheduled to say their "I dos" later this month in the Dominican Republic. Will J.Lo be in attendance? No word yet on if she received an invite, but she seems to be on good terms with her ex.

This will be Anthony's third marriage, and in turn, he'll also become a step-dad to De Lima's 7-year-old son Daniel. The musician has six children of his own already, twins Max and Emme, 6, from his marriage with Lopez and four kids from his relationships with Dayanara Torres and Debbie Rosado: Cristian, 13, Ryan, 11, Ariana, 20, and Chase.

J.Lo has also been making headlines this week as she promotes her new book "True Love". Speaking on her past relationships, she recalls that it was her breakup with Ben Affleck that led her to consider a romance with Anthony. "It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," she says of ending her engagement with the actor. "People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party."

She continues, "I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours. And that was the moment when Marc reappeared in my life."

