Mariah Carey slammed “American Idol,” calling the show “boring and fake.” While on Thursday’s “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show in Australia, the former “American Idol” judge said she had absolutely no interest in returning to the show for next year’s final season.

“That was the worst experience of my life,” said Carey. Alluding to her supposed feud with former judge Nicki Minaj, Carey noted, “I’m not going to get into what it was. Let’s just say, I don’t think they had any interest in us having a good experience through that show. Pitting two females against each other wasn’t cool.” She continued, “It should have been about the contestants instead of about some non-existent feud that turned into even more ridiculousness.” Carey made clear: “I would never be involved in it again.”

Carey, who appeared with Minaj, Randy Jackson, and Keith Urban in 2013, also said she thinks the show is “boring and fake.” The singer even alleged that judges are supposed to “make up things to say about” the contestants. “Half the time, the performances are good,” explained Carey, adding, “You just be like, ‘It was good,'” but felt compelled to embellish more for TV.

