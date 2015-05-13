Mariah Carey has already called in sick to work.

One week after her opening night in Las Vegas, the 45-year-old diva canceled her show on Wednesday claiming she came down with something.

Carey broke the news to her fans via Instagram on Wednesday. "Hey guys. I've been fighting bronchitis for the past few days.. almost better but on mandatory vocal rest per doctor's orders," she wrote to her 1.9 million followers. "I'm so sorry to cancel tonight's show but I promise to make it up to you!!!"

Get well soon, Mariah!

Vegas seems to be cursed for pop stars this month. Britney Spears had to cancel some of her Planet Hollywood shows after she tore a ligament in her ankle when she took a tumble onstage. "It's better now. I'm wearing a boot," she told Ryan Seacrest. "It's sprained really bad. It's bruised up… It's very painful."