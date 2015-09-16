Mariah Carey's got a new man and she's talking to ET about him!

The 45-year-old singer stepped out solo on Wednesday to attend a party celebrating the Harper's Bazaar ICONS issue, in which Carey dressed up as another famous diva, Marie Antoinette. But that didn't stop her from dishing about her new beau, Australian billionaire James Packer.

"It's fun, I'm not gonna lie," she told ET. "He's not joining me inside tonight, but we were together last night, so that was fun."

The diva's been an icon almost since she landed on the music scene in 1990 and she had a great time dressing up as the French aristocrat for legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude.

Harper's Bazaar"I'm pretty much the opposite of Marie Antoinette, but it's always fun to throw on a costume," Mariah told the magazine for their September spread.

So, who are some of Mariah's icons?

"Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross-- I mean there's too many people to name," she told ET. "But those two...and my favorite person of all time is Marilyn Monroe."

However, the singer laughed off the idea that any young divas could portray her in a similar capacity.

"No up and comers portraying me," she insisted. "I'll have to portray myself no matter what."