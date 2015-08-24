Despite rumors to the contrary, Mariah Carey is not pregnant.

Australian tabloid New Idea claimed in their latest issue that Mariah and her boyfriend James Packer are expecting their first child. However, the singer's rep tells ET that the story is absolutely false.

So, it looks like the 45-year-old "We Belong Together" singer and her 47-year-old billionaire love aren't getting ready for their own bundle of joy.

Mariah and James went public with their relationship in June, and were spotted spending time together in the wake of her public split from "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon.

Mariah already shares two children, 4-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with Nick, who filed for divorce in December 2014 after six years of marriage.

As for James, he is a father as well, with three children - Indigo, Jackson and Emmanuelle -- from his previous marriage to Erica Baxter.

It seems like Mariah might be a little too busy for a baby right now anyway, given her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace, which runs through February 2016.

