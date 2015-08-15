Flashback Friday reached new heights yesterday when Mariah Carey proved she knows how to nail the classic prom pose -- with Will Smith!

The pop diva, now 45, shared a photo on Instagram of Smith, most likely during his Fresh Prince days, holding her in his arms. She captioned the epic pic, "#FBF I still can't believe this picture…"

WATCH: Is Fresh Prince of Bel Air Coming Back to TV?

Neither can we! The two megastars look like the perfect '90s It Couple, with Carey's signature sass highlighted by a yellow scrunchie and hot pink tank dress, and Smith looking, well, fresh, in a pastel blue muscle tank. The now 46-year-old actor is even flashing a sexy half-smile as he holds Carey close to him, but let's be real -- it's Carey's 'do that is absolutely epic.

This post came shortly after Smith's production company announced that it has a new project in the works that has some parallels to the hit sitcom that made him a household name, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." But now the real question is, will Carey have a cameo in the TV project?

WATCH: Mariah Carey is Coming to Empire

We hope so! After all, the "Infinity" singer is back on the acting track. On August 5, the same day that she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels announced that Carey -- whom he's called "the queen" -- will have a guest appearance on the Fox hit TV show this upcoming season. Then later this year, she'll star in her own Christmas movie.