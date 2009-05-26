LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Marilyn Monroe's coffee table and Elvis Presley's prescription bottles are going up for auction.

Julien's Auctions will also sell clothing, autographed photos and other Monroe memorabilia, including items from her Brentwood, Calif., home, and jewelry, books and other items that Presley gave to his longtime personal physician, Dr. Nick.

The items will be on view at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas before the auction begins June 26. Bids will be accepted in person, by phone and online at juliensauctions.com.

