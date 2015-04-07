Marilyn Manson was allegedly punched in the face at a Denny’s in Canada over the weekend after supposedly insulting his assailant’s girlfriend. The rocker reportedly got into the altercation when he stopped for some late-night dining after performing at a concert in Alberta.

According to TMZ, Manson went to Denny’s around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He is said to have gotten into an argument with the people at another table, and the outlet’s sources claim Manson called one of the guys’ girlfriends a “b*tch.” At that point, the man allegedly punched Manson in the face. It’s not clear whether Manson sustained any serious injuries, or if he struck anyone himself.

While police have confirmed that there was a disturbance at Denny’s on the night in question, no charges were filed and there’s no active investigation. The reported version of events has NOT been confirmed. Gossip Cop will have updates.

Manson has had his fair share of drama north of the border. Back in February 2013, the rocker collapsed on stage during a performance in Saskatoon. He had to be aided by emergency personnel. It seems like drama follows Manson to Canada.