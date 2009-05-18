LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Let the championship dance-off begin.

Shawn Johnson and Gilles Marini come into the season finale of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" tied with 58 points. Melissa Rycroft is two points behind with 56.

They all want to take home the coveted mirror-ball trophy, which host Tom Bergeron has described as "18 inches of sparkly splendor."

Viewer votes are combined with judges' scores to determine the winner, who will be announced Tuesday night.

Marini says he already has a place for the show's big prize. Johnson, an Olympic gymnast, calls the trophy "my new gold medal."

And Rycroft says her 11 weeks on the show have been such a whirlwind, it took her awhile to acknowledge that she wants the "Dancing" crown.