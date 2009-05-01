All of Hollywood is happy to hear that Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are expecting twin daughters -- especially her Sex and the City costar, Mario Cantone.

"That's very thrilling," he told Usmagazine.com at the Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards in NYC on Friday. "I found out when everybody else found out. As my mother would say, 'I'm always the last to know!' I'm very excited for them."

He thinks that adding girls to the family is a good decision.

"When you have a son, you do definitely want to have a daughter, too -- you want to even it out," he told Us.

The married couple -- who are already have son James Wilkie, 6 -- are excellent parents, Cantone -- who doesn't yet know if he'll be in the SATC sequel -- said.

"They're very loving people... They really take care of business in that area, I believe that," he said. "[James] is a wit, and he's got this intelligence. Look at his parents!"

Also offering up congratulations is the couple's friend, Jessica Seinfeld.

The cookbook author -- who's married to comedian Jerry Seinfeld -- told Usmagazine.com how happy she was for the couple.

"I wish them all the best -- all the best!" Seinfeld told Us at an event for Starz' Head Case -- for which her hubby guest starred -- at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC on Thursday. "That is so very exciting, and I am just trilled for them both."

On Tuesday, the couple announced they are using a surrogate to carry the twins, who are due this summer.