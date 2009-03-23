Mariska Hargitay is back on the beat.



The 44-year-old actress is scheduled to return to the set of "Law & Order: SVU" on Monday, March 23, reports People.



The Emmy winner has been sidelined for nearly three weeks after she was rushed to the hospital on March 3. In January, she underwent surgery for a partially collapsed lung. A cause for her condition has not yet been revealed.



Hargitay will be shooting the April 28 episode "Selfish" with guest star Hilary Duff.