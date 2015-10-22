It's good to be Mrs. Mark Wahlberg.

The 44-year-old actor revealed on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he keeps the excitement up in his six-year marriage by role playing. Wahlberg says his wife, Rhea Durham, likes it when he pretends to be a handyman.

"She just wants me fixing things. I wear a wife beater around the house and walk around with a hammer or a screwdriver," he shares. "Like, I'm gonna fix the door or something, [or] fix the garage."

Mark does admit that it's not always easy being his wife. Going through his daily routine that starts at 3 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., The Fighter star says that Rhea isn't too thrilled that her "little alone time" with Mark is in the morning and not at night.

"She's like, 'What about our alone time at night like normal people?' Not, 10 o'clock in the morning," he quips.

Mark's daily routine is mostly dedicated to maintaining his fit physique. This paid off when he agreed to do some pull-ups on daytime TV.