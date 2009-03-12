DETROIT (AP) -- Motown star turned Detroit City Councilwoman Martha Reeves says she has put in a call to comedian Jay Leno, asking him to move a free performance into the city from the suburbs.

Leno said on Monday's episode of NBC's "Tonight" show that the April 7 performance at The Palace of Auburn Hills will be for "anybody out of work in Detroit."

The Detroit Free Press quotes Reeves, who was the lead singer of Martha and the Vandellas, as saying Thursday that Joe Louis Arena in Detroit was good enough for President Barack Obama, who held a campaign event there last year.

On Wednesday, Leno told Detroit radio station WJR that the Palace was recommended after Detroit's Ford Field wasn't available.

"It's really for the whole surrounding area," Leno said of the show. "It just kinda makes me laugh. It's that old no good deed goes unpunished."

He said he got Reeves' autograph when he was a student at Emerson College in Boston.

"I still have it. It's in my scrapbook," Leno said.