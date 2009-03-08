LEHIGHTON, Pa. (AP) -- Martha Stewart's puppy has died in a propane explosion at a northeastern Pennsylvania kennel.

Stewart says on her blog she's "deeply saddened" by the death of her chow, Ghengis Khan, in Friday's blast at Pazzazz Pet Boarding kennel in the Pocono Mountains.

Fifteen dogs were killed in the explosion. Two more died over the weekend.

The kennel was getting a propane delivery when the tank ignited, setting the pens on fire.

The driver was critically burned. A hospital spokeswoman says Timothy Kleinhagen of Summit Hill has been upgraded to stable condition.

Officials say a spark or static electricity may have started the blaze.

Stewart says she hopes for a speedy recovery for the surviving dogs and the driver. She also says her "heart goes out" to the kennel owner.