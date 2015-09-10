Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about business, and she gave newly-minted mogul Jessica Alba some advice concerning her Honest Company lawsuits.

"I don't know how much she actually designed the product," Stewart told ET. "I design my products with my teams. I know what they are made out of, and you have to be very careful with everything. She has another career and you can't just slap your name on stuff."

Alba's Honest Company has come under fire with two class-action lawsuits -- the most recent one was filed earlier this week.

In documents obtained by ET earlier this month, consumer Jonathan D. Rubin claims in his lawsuit filed last week that the company has "deceptively and misleadingly" marketed its products as being "natural" when really a number of items included "unnatural" and synthetic" ingredients. This followed accusations from several consumers claiming that the company's SPF 30 sunscreen is ineffective.

When asked what Alba should do following the lawsuits, Stewart gave a straightforward answer.

"Try to fix it," she said bluntly.

In a statement sent to ET in response to Rubin's lawsuit, Alba said, "Seven years ago, when I was pregnant with my first daughter, I was frustrated by the lack of healthy and safe product options for me and my new family. In fact, prior to launching The Honest Company, I began lobbying Congress to require that ingredients used in everyday products are tested for safety prior to entry into the marketplace.

"I started The Honest Company to develop safe and effective products not just for my children, but for families everywhere. I am very proud that we have built this company into an industry leader focused on using natural ingredients and developing products that people love.

"We believe that consumers deserve to know what's in their products -- whether it's diapers for their children, cleaning products for their families or beauty products for themselves. Our formulations are made with integrity and strict standards of safety, and we label each ingredient that goes into every product -- not because we have to, but because it's the right thing to do."

With regard to the lawsuit, the statement concludes, "The allegations against us are baseless and without merit. We strongly stand behind our products and the responsibility we have to our consumers. We are steadfast in our commitment to transparency and openness. I know my children, Honor and Haven, are growing up in a safer home because of our products."